Dr. Daniel Barrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Barrow, MD
Dr. Daniel Barrow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Barrow's Office Locations
Emory Clinic - Neurosurgery1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste B6200, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrow saved my mom’s life. He did 2 surgeries for my mom. He was so gentle and cared. He is the best doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Barrow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1366400897
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.