Dr. Daniel Barry, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Barry, DPM
Dr. Daniel Barry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I waited for my primary to recommend someone for my ingrown toe. So glad Dr. Barry did my toe. Outstanding "bedside manner", a thorough and prompt cleaning and clipping of the bad nail. Cared about my health (diabetes), had outstanding recommendations, checked both feet. Awesome staff. Can't thank them enough. Almost would like another foot problem; but, please don't hesitate to call on Dr. Barry and his staff!!!!! 10 stars!
About Dr. Daniel Barry, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104877885
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
