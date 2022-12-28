Dr. Batlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Batlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Batlan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Henderson1661 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 270, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 838-8004
San Xavier Medical1930 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 838-8004
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Batlan for at least 15 years. He is an amazing man when he gives me an injection I have no doubt that I will soon be feeling so much better. He always makes extra time for you if you have a problem. He’s always concerned about how you were treated at the surgery center. What a kind, caring and great doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Batlan, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114084464
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Anesthesiology
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Batlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batlan.
