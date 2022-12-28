See All Anesthesiologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Daniel Batlan, MD

Anesthesiology
4.1 (139)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Batlan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Batlan works at Specialized Pain Management in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henderson
    1661 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 270, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 838-8004
    San Xavier Medical
    1930 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 838-8004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    About Dr. Daniel Batlan, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114084464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
