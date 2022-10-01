See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Daniel Beck, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Beck, MD

Dr. Daniel Beck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Beck works at Jason K Potter MD in Dallas, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jason K Potter MD
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 818-4751
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dallas Plastic Surgery Inst
    1601 Lancaster Dr Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 818-4751
  3. 3
    TransVision Eye Care - Frisco
    4109 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 272-8578
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Sculpt’s team is beyond amazing! From the moment I walked in to the moment I left they ensured that I was comfortable. Linnea made sure to take time to understand my needs and to put together the correct treatment to achieve my desired outcome. I definitely plan to come back as well as refer my family and friends to Sculpt!
    M. Jimenez — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Beck, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962661629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

