Dr. Daniel Becker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (30)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Daniel Becker, MD

Dr. Daniel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 04, 2022
    My husband saw Gileno Fonseca Filho, MD. The doctor was informative, personable, and took his time explaining treatment options. My husband's condition improved significantly. I felt like my hubby (who had really been suffering for many months) was finally in excellent hands! I will most definitely recommend this physician and the practice to others.
    Ida Pintye-Gajate — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Becker, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Becker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1316975220
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

