Dr. Daniel Beers, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Beers, MD
Dr. Daniel Beers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Beers' Office Locations
Peninsula Laser Eye Medical Grp1174 Castro St Ste 100, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 961-2585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and clearly communicates options
About Dr. Daniel Beers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beers has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beers speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.