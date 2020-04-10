Overview of Dr. Daniel Beers, MD

Dr. Daniel Beers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Beers works at Peninsula Laser Eye Medical Grp in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.