Dr. Daniel Beisang, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Daniel Beisang, MD

Dr. Daniel Beisang, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Beisang works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI and Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beisang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic
    13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dr. Beisang's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Daniel Beisang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649690355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

