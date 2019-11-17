Dr. Daniel Beiting Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beiting Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Beiting Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Beiting Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Beiting Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Beiting Jr works at
Dr. Beiting Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Joseph Office Park1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C435, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 277-1570
-
2
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 277-1570
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Always on time. Caring and understanding. I have been with Dr beating for 10 years he is the Best ever
About Dr. Daniel Beiting Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407806532
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beiting Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beiting Jr accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beiting Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beiting Jr works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beiting Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beiting Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beiting Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beiting Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.