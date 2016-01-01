Dr. Daniel Bekele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bekele, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bekele, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Bekele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North city Urgent Care6113 Ridge Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63133 Directions (314) 230-9050Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bekele?
About Dr. Daniel Bekele, MD
- General Medical Practice
- English, Amharic
- 1447762919
Education & Certifications
- Community College Of Aurora
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekele accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekele works at
Dr. Bekele speaks Amharic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.