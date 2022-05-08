Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.
Dr. Belkin works at
Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Amerihealth
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely the best dermatologist that I have experienced. A few years ago he talked me out of having a laser treatment on my face. That level of integrity really impressed me. Recently, when I had another facial issue I made sure to find Dr. Belkin again for his opinion. He did a biopsy and luckily it was benign. His follow-up to minimize the cosmetic damage has been more than I could have ever expected. I recommend him wholeheartedly and without reservations. You will not be disappointed.
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598010761
- University Of Southern California
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Belkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belkin works at
Dr. Belkin has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.