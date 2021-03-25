Dr. Daniel Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Central Neurology Pl.2201 Central Ave Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 894-1818
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just left from my first visit with Dr. Bell. He is the BEST neurologist I have seen in the last 3 years! Very personable, knowledgeable and compassionate man! He actually listens.
Education & Certifications
- U FL/Shands Hosp&Malcomb Randall VA Med Ctr
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Missouri State
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Ataxia, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.