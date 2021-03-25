See All Neurologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Daniel Bell, MD

Dr. Daniel Bell, MD

Neurology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Bell, MD

Dr. Daniel Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Central Neurology Pl. in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Neurology Pl.
    2201 Central Ave Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 894-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Spinal Stenosis
Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 25, 2021
    I just left from my first visit with Dr. Bell. He is the BEST neurologist I have seen in the last 3 years! Very personable, knowledgeable and compassionate man! He actually listens.
    Mary Ann Ryan — Mar 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Bell, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Bell, MD

    • Neurology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609861798
    Education & Certifications

    • U FL/Shands Hosp&Malcomb Randall VA Med Ctr
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Missouri State
