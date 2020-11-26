Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM
Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Daniel Bell Dpm PA601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 208, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 942-5005
Daniel Bell Foot & Anckle Ins350 NW 84th Ave Ste 200B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 866-2529
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient and I was very happy with time treatment and care. Thank you.
About Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew, Romanian and Spanish
- 1902947674
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell speaks Hebrew, Romanian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.