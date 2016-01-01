See All Hematologists in N New Hyde Pk, NY
Hematology
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Benasher, MD

Dr. Daniel Benasher, MD is a Hematology Specialist in N New Hyde Pk, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Benasher works at Metropolitan Urological Specialist PC in N New Hyde Pk, NY with other offices in Port Jeff Sta, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Benasher's Office Locations

    Metropolitan Urological Specialist PC
    3111 New Hyde Park Rd, N New Hyde Pk, NY 11042
    North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC
    1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sickle Cell Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Daniel Benasher, MD

    • Hematology
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780927558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
