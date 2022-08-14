Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benhayon Lanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Benhayon Lanes works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5744Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benhayon Lanes?
I have been diagnosed with PVC ( premature ventricular contractions) since early 2018. Have been treated by a cardiologist and an electrophysiologist for over three years without any results. I had no quality of life. I decided to go for a second opinion and changed my cardiologist in the fall of 2021. My new cardiologist at Memorial Regional Hospital reviewed all my records and ordered a holster test. He then determined that my condition needed to be treated by an electrophysiologist and he referred me to Dr Benhayon. That was the best thing that has happened to me in the last four years. I went to see Dr Benhayon who. after reviewing my results prescribed a combination of medications that he was confidant that will work for me and indeed it did. It changed my life. I no longer have PVCs all day long like I did before. He is a wonderful doctor who explains everything in detail, has excellent bedside manners and has the patience to listen to his patients. I am grateful to him!
About Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Male
- 1811156128
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benhayon Lanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benhayon Lanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benhayon Lanes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benhayon Lanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benhayon Lanes works at
Dr. Benhayon Lanes has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benhayon Lanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benhayon Lanes speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Benhayon Lanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benhayon Lanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benhayon Lanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benhayon Lanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.