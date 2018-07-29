Dr. Daniel Beninati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beninati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Beninati, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Beninati, MD
Dr. Daniel Beninati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downingtown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beninati's Office Locations
- 1 797 E Lancaster Ave Ste 16, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 269-9010
-
2
Daniel D Beninati MD495 Thomas Jones Way Ste 204, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 269-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Very thorough and finally getting the help that I need.
About Dr. Daniel Beninati, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1710081856
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
