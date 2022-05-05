Overview

Dr. Daniel Benson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.