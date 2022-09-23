Dr. Daniel Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Berg, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
Seattle Skin Cancer Center1229 Madison St Ste 1090, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to have a Mohs procedure performed. From my first contact (Andrea at the front desk), to the very last minutes as I was leaving, I was surrounded by a group of engaged, compassionate, and even fun folks. I enjoyed my stay there tremendously and will consistently refer friends and family to Fr. Berg and his team.
About Dr. Daniel Berg, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University British Columbia
- Duke University Med Center
- Toronto Western Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.