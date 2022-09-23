Overview

Dr. Daniel Berg, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Berg works at The Polyclinic Nordstrom Tower in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.