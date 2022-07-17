Overview

Dr. Daniel Berger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.