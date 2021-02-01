Dr. Bernad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Bernad, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bernad, MD
Dr. Daniel Bernad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bernad works at
Dr. Bernad's Office Locations
Buena Vista Anesthesia Medical Group181 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to explain everything.
About Dr. Daniel Bernad, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740658681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.