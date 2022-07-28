Dr. Daniel Biggerstaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggerstaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Biggerstaff, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Biggerstaff, MD
Dr. Daniel Biggerstaff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Biggerstaff works at
Dr. Biggerstaff's Office Locations
-
1
Orthocarolina PA170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-1270Monday4:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday4:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:30pmThursday4:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Orthocarolina PA445 Pineview Dr Ste 220, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 993-8573
-
3
Kimel Park Surgery Center180 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doc. Explained things thoroughly and clearly. Very personable.
About Dr. Daniel Biggerstaff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255361309
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biggerstaff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggerstaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggerstaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biggerstaff has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biggerstaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggerstaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggerstaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggerstaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggerstaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.