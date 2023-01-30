See All Psychiatrists in Auburn, CA
Dr. Daniel Binus, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Auburn, CA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Binus, MD

Dr. Daniel Binus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.

Dr. Binus works at Beautiful Minds Medical, Inc. in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Binus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Health At Work - Auburn
    13300 New Airport Rd Ste 100, Auburn, CA 95602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 889-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 30, 2023
    I have been blessed to be under treatment with Dr. Binus for over 8 years. He's always been reliable, availible and responsive to any questions or concerns that might come up. He's the first Doctor to treat me as a good judge of whether I should report side effects that can't wait until our next appointment to decrease or stop if the side effects are causing more problems for me than the illness we're working on. He's been a positive person in my corner who cares when I struggle and celebrates my good news of forward movement in dealing with the quality of my life. He treats me with respect and takes the time needed to resolve any issues. I wish there were more doctors as wonderful as he's been.
    L. McQueen — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Daniel Binus, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205045028
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Binus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Binus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Binus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Binus works at Beautiful Minds Medical, Inc. in Auburn, CA. View the full address on Dr. Binus’s profile.

    Dr. Binus has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Binus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

