Dr. Daniel Binus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Binus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Binus, MD
Dr. Daniel Binus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
Dr. Binus works at
Dr. Binus' Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Health At Work - Auburn13300 New Airport Rd Ste 100, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 889-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Binus?
I have been blessed to be under treatment with Dr. Binus for over 8 years. He's always been reliable, availible and responsive to any questions or concerns that might come up. He's the first Doctor to treat me as a good judge of whether I should report side effects that can't wait until our next appointment to decrease or stop if the side effects are causing more problems for me than the illness we're working on. He's been a positive person in my corner who cares when I struggle and celebrates my good news of forward movement in dealing with the quality of my life. He treats me with respect and takes the time needed to resolve any issues. I wish there were more doctors as wonderful as he's been.
About Dr. Daniel Binus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1205045028
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binus works at
Dr. Binus has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Binus speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Binus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.