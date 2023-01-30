Overview of Dr. Daniel Binus, MD

Dr. Daniel Binus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



Dr. Binus works at Beautiful Minds Medical, Inc. in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.