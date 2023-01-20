Overview of Dr. Daniel Birk, MD

Dr. Daniel Birk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Birk works at Neurological Surgery, P.C. in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.