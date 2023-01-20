Dr. Daniel Birk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Birk, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Birk, MD
Dr. Daniel Birk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Birk works at
Dr. Birk's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery, P.C.1500 Route 112 Ste 8A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 828-3001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
New York Spine and Brain Surgery24 Research Way Ste 200, Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birk?
Dr Birk actually listens and always answers my questions in person or via text. I have confidence with him and our treatment plans.
About Dr. Daniel Birk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578880274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birk works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Birk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.