Overview of Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD

Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Birkbeck works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.