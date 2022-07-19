Dr. Daniel Blander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Blander, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Blander, MD
Dr. Daniel Blander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Blander works at
Dr. Blander's Office Locations
Beverly Hospital85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-0714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Healthy Aging480 Maple St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 927-0714
The Medical Group Inc77 Herrick St Ste 101, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr . Blander three times. He will see me one more time before we move ahead with surgery. He is a good diagnostician who makes careful decisions about what he's planning to do for surgery. I would, so far, recommend meeting with him. He puts you at ease and is a good listener. Update will come after surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Blander, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U TX Sthwstrn Med Ctr
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Urology Univ Of Pa Hlth System, General Surgery
- Hospital University Pa
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blander has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blander speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.