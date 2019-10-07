Dr. Daniel Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Daniel Blum, MD
Dr. Daniel Blum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
Daniel N Blum MD13806 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 520-0248
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
i have been going to Dr. Blum for over 13 years and he has always been pleasant and he teaches the patient so that they can understand their treatment.
About Dr. Daniel Blum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1972590511
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
