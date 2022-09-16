Overview of Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD

Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Blumenfeld works at SCHECTER & BLUMENFELD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.