Dr. Blumenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD
Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Visual Accents Optical1220 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 545-1484
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center4801 Alberta Ave Ste B130, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Being going to Dr Blumenfeld for years! I like his work ethics and enthusiasm for the patients eye care!
About Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295733996
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
