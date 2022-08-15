Overview

Dr. Daniel Blumer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Blumer works at Blumer Family Practice in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.