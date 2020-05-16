See All General Surgeons in Pottsville, PA
Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Pottsville, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD

Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.

Dr. Bobrowski works at Integrated Medical Group Surg in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Bobrowski's Office Locations

    Integrated Medical Group Surg
    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 205, Pottsville, PA 17901
    Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill
    420 S Jackson St, Pottsville, PA 17901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berwick Hospital Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bobrowski?

    May 16, 2020
    Dr Bobrowski is wonderful. I cannot say enough. He is kind, caring, and an amazing surgeon. He treats you like you are family. I highly recommend. There are amazing local doctors and he is by far one of them.
    — May 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811967649
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bobrowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bobrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bobrowski works at Integrated Medical Group Surg in Pottsville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bobrowski’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

