Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD
Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Integrated Medical Group Surg48 Tunnel Rd Ste 205, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-1400
Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill420 S Jackson St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Berwick Hospital Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bobrowski is wonderful. I cannot say enough. He is kind, caring, and an amazing surgeon. He treats you like you are family. I highly recommend. There are amazing local doctors and he is by far one of them.
About Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
