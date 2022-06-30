Dr. Daniel Borjacacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borjacacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Borjacacho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Borjacacho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
If you want to understand what is going on with your liver in a very thorough and easy to understand explanation, Dr. Borja is your surgeon. A different hospital wanted me to do an additional biopsy before surgery. Dr. Borja explained that it wasn't necessary. After surgery, it turned out to be not necessary, saving me from a big dollar biopsy. Love his professionalism and bedside manner. The service at Northwestern Hospital is also extraordinary. Super friendly and everyone goes out of their way to explain various procedures before and after surgery. Thumbs up to Dr. Borja and his team.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- The National Autonomous University Of Mexico
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Borjacacho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borjacacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borjacacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borjacacho has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borjacacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borjacacho speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Borjacacho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borjacacho.
