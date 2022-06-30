Overview of Dr. Daniel Borjacacho, MD

Dr. Daniel Borjacacho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Borjacacho works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.