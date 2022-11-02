Overview of Dr. Daniel Bosis, MD

Dr. Daniel Bosis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Bosis works at Lakeland Hospitals At Niles and St Joseph Inc in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.