Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD
Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bourque works at
Dr. Bourque's Office Locations
Lewis C. Cummings M.d. Apmc435 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bourque is the best. I had surgery December 22, 2021. I had to call him the Friday and he sent me out medication. I had to call him again the following weekend. He was not on call. He asked me if I could meet him at his office. He took great care of me. He has become one of my favorite doctors. I would highly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952393084
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hosp LSU
- Tulane University Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette

