Overview of Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD

Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bourque works at Hamilton Medical Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.