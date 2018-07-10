Dr. Daniel Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bowers, MD
Dr. Daniel Bowers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon and Rectal Center406 Delaware Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 866-2600
Bethlehem Endoscopy Center5325 Northgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5008
St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus360 W Ruddle St, Coaldale, PA 18218 Directions (610) 866-2600
Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon & Rectal Center1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 405, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-2600
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Met with Dr. Bowers for a consult. He was very patient and answered all of my questions and more. He had a good bedside manner and was very knowledgeable. Office staff were equally as kind and helpful.
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.