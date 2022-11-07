See All Urologists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Daniel Box, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Box, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, TN
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Box, MD

Dr. Daniel Box, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Box works at Tennessee Valley Urology Center in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Box's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Valley Urology Center
    400 Berywood Trl NW Ste B, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 472-3201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Box?

    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Box takes time to listen to his patients and is attentive to their concerns. He provides diagnoses for all symptoms and answers all questions. He explains matters in terms that are both thorough and easy to understand. He knows his business and I would recommend him to those in search of a Urologist.
    — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Box, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Box, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Box to family and friends

    Dr. Box's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Box

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Box, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Box, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083970198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cincinnati Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Box, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Box is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Box has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Box has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Box works at Tennessee Valley Urology Center in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Box’s profile.

    Dr. Box has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Box. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Box.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Box, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Box appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Box, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.