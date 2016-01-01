Dr. Daniel Boxer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Boxer, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Boxer, MD
Dr. Daniel Boxer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Norwalk Hospital Gastroenterology Consultants34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 845-4811Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Whittingham Cancer Center - George Zahrah, MD24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 845-4811
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan

- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043479090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Boxer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boxer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boxer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boxer has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boxer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
