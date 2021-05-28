See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD

Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Bracey works at UNC Orthopaedics in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bracey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Care Center
    102 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 962-6637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053721647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bracey works at UNC Orthopaedics in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bracey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

