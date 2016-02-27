See All Podiatrists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Daniel Brandwein, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Pompano Beach, FL
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Brandwein, DPM

Dr. Daniel Brandwein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Brandwein works at Daniel Brandwein DPM in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brandwein's Office Locations

    Marc B Klein Dpm PA
    159 S Pompano Pkwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 (954) 984-7500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Feb 27, 2016
    He's very professional, delicate and fair to his patients. Dr. Brandwein is just at the best. He performed the Hyprocure surgery on my right foot and the expirienced was so good that I'm ready to do my left foot. Not only that but I'm bringing my son, because he's flat footed and he's alway in a lot of pain. I just love Dr. Daniel Brandwein.
    Janette Olivo in Hollywood, Florida — Feb 27, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Brandwein, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1679561849
    Education & Certifications

    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandwein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brandwein works at Daniel Brandwein DPM in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brandwein’s profile.

    Dr. Brandwein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandwein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandwein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

