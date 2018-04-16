Overview of Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD

Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bregman works at Eye Health Partners in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.