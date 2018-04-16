Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bregman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD
Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bregman's Office Locations
Tennessee Spine and Nerve Institute PC28 White Bridge Pike Ste 208, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-2001
Eye Health Partners Inc342 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 814-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bregman is an amazingly gifted eye surgeon that makes you comfortable and secure that your procedure is correct and he cares about a good outcome!
About Dr. Daniel Bregman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Ophthalmology
