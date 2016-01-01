Dr. Brodie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Brodie, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Brodie, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Brodie, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134206907
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodie works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodie.
