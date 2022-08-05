Overview

Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Brodtman works at Allergy & Asthma Specialist Of South Florida in Stuart, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.