Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronsnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD
Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Bronsnick works at
Dr. Bronsnick's Office Locations
-
1
3B Orthopedics380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 409-9300
-
2
The Muscle Bone and Joint Center3110 GRANT AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 464-6600
-
3
Rothman Orthopaedics - Newtown, PA2700 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (800) 321-9999
-
4
Rothman Orthopaedics3300 Tillman Dr Fl 2, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 454-2078Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bronsnick?
Visit was great
About Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1386886836
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bronsnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bronsnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bronsnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bronsnick works at
Dr. Bronsnick has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronsnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronsnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronsnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronsnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronsnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.