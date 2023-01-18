Overview of Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD

Dr. Daniel Bronsnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Bronsnick works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Newtown, PA and Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.