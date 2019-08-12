Dr. Daniel Buchbinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchbinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Buchbinder, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’m a 21 year old girl who has been in need of orthognathic surgery. I was petrified to have this surgery and after my parents searched for years to find the right doctor we finally found Dr. Buchbinder. At my first appointment we knew that Dr. Buchbinder was going to be the doctor we chose. I was very scared but upon my arrival at the hospital, Dr. Buchbinder and his wonderful team of residents immediately made me feel comfortable and safe. The surgery took hours but Dr. Buchbinder made sure to continuously come out and keep my family updated on the status of the surgery, which inturn made my family at ease. During my hospital stay, Dr. Buchbinder spent an immense amount of time with me despite his busy schedule. He truly treated me like I was his own child and I felt so safe and secure in his care. Not only is Dr. Buchbinder kind caring and compassionate but also he is a leader in his field and a true professional. I wouldn’t have trusted anyone else to perform my surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Buchbinder, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407835390
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
