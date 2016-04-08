Overview

Dr. Daniel Buckles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Buckles works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Shawnee, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.