Dr. Daniel Buckles, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Buckles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Helped diagnose me and make me better when no other doctors in KS could.
About Dr. Daniel Buckles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225131139
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckles has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
