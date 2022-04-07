Overview of Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD

Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Buerger works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Glen Dale, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.