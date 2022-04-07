Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD
Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Buerger's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 681-4220
Dr Zaveen A Kureishy426 8th St Ste 102, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (412) 681-4220
- 3 1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 312, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 681-4220
Reynolds Memorial Hospital800 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (304) 843-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He did my eye surgery. Him & his team are so nice. They make you feel safe & comfortable, with a great sense of humor. I would recommend him
About Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881685048
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
