Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD

Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Buerger works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Glen Dale, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buerger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
  2. 2
    Dr Zaveen A Kureishy
    426 8th St Ste 102, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
  3. 3
    1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 312, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
  4. 4
    Reynolds Memorial Hospital
    800 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 843-3211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reynolds Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2022
    He did my eye surgery. Him & his team are so nice. They make you feel safe & comfortable, with a great sense of humor. I would recommend him
    Patti Clark — Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881685048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Buerger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buerger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buerger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buerger has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buerger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buerger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buerger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buerger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buerger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

