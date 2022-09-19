Overview of Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD

Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Burdick works at Booth Gardner Parkinson's Care Center in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.