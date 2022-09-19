Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD
Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Evergreen Health Neuroscience Institute12039 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-3123
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Burdock, is an excellent physician. He is up to date on the latest Parkinson’s options to best help. My father had the best quality of care from him, and that gave my father a more beautiful lucid life. He is a credit to Parkinson’s patients.
- University Of Washington Medical Center, Movement Disorders
- Harvard Medical School / Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School / Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Burdick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdick has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.