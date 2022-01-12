Overview of Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD

Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Burdick works at Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.