Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD
Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Burdick's Office Locations
Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific226 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 544-3325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was at Rehab for 10 days. Dr Burdick visited me daily. He was polite, attentive and a great listener. He attended to my every need promptly.
About Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124386073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
