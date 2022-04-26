Dr. Daniel Buss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Buss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Buss, MD
Dr. Daniel Buss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Tri-County Health Care - Wadena Clinic.
Dr. Buss works at
Dr. Buss' Office Locations
-
1
Sports and Orthopaedic Specialists, PA8100 W 78th St Ste 225, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
-
2
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists - Minneapolis2800 Chicago Ave Ste 400, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (952) 946-9777
-
3
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists225 Smith Ave N Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (952) 946-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Tri-County Health Care - Wadena Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buss?
Arthritis in my shoulder was making for a lot of sleepless nights and simple tasks like reaching for a glass in the cupboard or changing the station on my car radio were excruciatingly painful. After managing the pain for a couple of years, it was decided to go ahead with a full shoulder replacement. I write this, 5 months post surgery and couldn't be any more pleased with the results — a pain-free joint and increased range of motion. Every touch point, every person, I interacted with through Dr. Buss' office offered clear communication, professionalism and empathy. Happy to recommend them to you!
About Dr. Daniel Buss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457309809
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hennepin Co Med Ctr
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buss works at
Dr. Buss has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Buss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.