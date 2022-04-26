Overview of Dr. Daniel Buss, MD

Dr. Daniel Buss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Tri-County Health Care - Wadena Clinic.



Dr. Buss works at SPORTS AND ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS, PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.