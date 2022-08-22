Overview

Dr. Daniel Butler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at Roosevelt Surgical in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.