Overview

Dr. Daniel Butler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murray, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Kentucky School of Medicine - Louisville and is affiliated with Murray-Calloway County Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.