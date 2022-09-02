Overview of Dr. Daniel Butz, MD

Dr. Daniel Butz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Butz works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.