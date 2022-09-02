Dr. Daniel Butz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Butz, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Butz, MD
Dr. Daniel Butz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Butz works at
Dr. Butz's Office Locations
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 304, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7212
Greater Milwaukee Plastic Surgeons Sc13800 W North Ave Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 717-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Procedure: Male 37 Drainless Torsoplasty (Circumferential Lift) , No Liposuction or Muscle Repair (both were not necessary for my case) Words can't describe how thankful I am to Dr Butz and his team for doing such a phenomenal job. Everyone on his team has been super caring and supportive from the get-go and after surgery (major kudos to LPN Wendy Mueller and Surgical Coordinator Amanda Burns, and of course Dr Daniel Butz). My results are phenomenal just one month post op and I am excited to see the result 6 months and 1 year post op. I posted my review on realself with pictures if you would like to see the results and for a more detailed review.
About Dr. Daniel Butz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- MED COLL OF WI
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Butz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.