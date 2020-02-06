Dr. Daniel Cabello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cabello, MD
Dr. Daniel Cabello, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Clinical Neurosciences of Tampa Bay Llp430 Morton Plant St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-3295
Premier Health Care1417 S Belcher Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33764 Directions (727) 443-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have gone to Dr. Cabello for years and he is a very caring doctor. I have Epilepsy and other issues.
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Cabello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabello speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabello.
